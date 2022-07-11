Vietnam records 568 new COVID-19 cases on July 11
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,755,381 after 568 new infections were reported on July 11, according to the Ministry of Health.
As many as 6,157 patients were declared to recover from the disease on the same day, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,771,021.
The country’s death toll from the disease was still kept at 43,089 as no fatality was logged on the day.
So far, more than 235.76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Vietnam./.
