Vietnam records 58 COVID-19 cases on May 21 afternoon
COVID-19 testing conducted for people in Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19 over the past six hours to 6 p.m on May 21, including one imported case who had been quarantined upon their arrival, the Ministry of Health said.
Among the 57 domestically-transmitted cases, 39 were found in Bac Giang province, 13 in the neighbouring province of Bac Ninh, two in Da Nang, one in in Lang Son, and two in Tan Trieu facility of the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital.
The latest cases have brought the national count of domestic infections to 3,462, with 1,892 detected since the new wave of the pandemic started in the country on April 27.
The recoveries now stand at 2,689, while the number of fatalities is 41.
Among the patients under treatment, 63 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 34 twice, and 23 thrice.
As many as 129,502 people who had come into close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are now under medical monitoring nationwide.
The latest death was an 89-year-old woman who had suffered heart failure, high blood pressure and chronic gastritis.
She showed symptoms of coughing and tiredness from May 8-10. She tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Hoa Vang medical centre on May 11. Then she was transferred to the Da Nang Lung Hospital on May 17.
Her health condition deteriorated, leading to her death on May 20 night, despite doctors’ resuscitation efforts./.