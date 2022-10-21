Politics Vietnam, San Marino promote bilateral cooperation Vietnam always treasures and wants to further develop its friendly and cooperative relations with San Marino, especially in the fields of tourism, culture, heritage conservation and technology, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Duong Hai Hung has said.

Politics Vietnam commits to supporting foreign NGOs The Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO) and Vietnamese agencies will continue partnering with and offer effective support to foreign NGOs in Vietnam, thus ensuring their legitimate rights and interests.

Politics President presides over welcome ceremony for UN Secretary-General United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Hanoi on October 21 morning, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the country’s admission to the UN.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 21.