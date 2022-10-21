Vietnam records 582 new COVID-19 cases on October 21
Illustrative image. (Photo:VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged an additional 582 COVID-19 cases on October 21, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases lifted the country’s total infections to 11,496,354.
The same day, 356 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,600,580.
Meanwhile, the death toll was kept at 43,159 as no fatality was reported on the day.
The country has so far administered more than 261.05 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.