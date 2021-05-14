Health COVID-19: 31 new cases recorded on May 13 afternoon Thirty one COVID-19 cases, including 19 domestic infections, were recorded over the last six hours to 6:00pm on May 13, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Vietnam backs waiving IP rights on COVID-19 vaccines: Spokesperson To keep COVID-19 at bay, Vietnam wants countries that produce vaccines to waive the associated intellectual property (IP) rights to boost availability worldwide, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference held virtually on May 13.