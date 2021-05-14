Vietnam records 60 new COVID-19 cases on May 14 afternoon
Vietnam recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, including 59 domestic infections, over the last six hours to 6:00pm on May 14, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, including 59 domestic infections, over the last six hours to 6:00pm on May 14, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Of the new cases, two were detected in the Vietnam's National Cancer Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility and one in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases’ Dong Anh facility, 33 in Bac Ninh, 12 in Hanoi, six in Bac Giang, three, in Da Nang, one each in Thai Binh and Dien Bien. All the patients were recorded in quarantine facilities or in sealed off areas.
One imported case was quarantined upon arrival in south-central Khanh Hoa province.
Vietnam has documented 2,357 domestically-transmitted infections, and 1,459 imported cases so far. As many as 787 new cases were recorded since the latest outbreak hit the nation on April 27.
There are currently 83,415 people under quarantine nationwide.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Department, the country has seen 2,657 recoveries.
Among the COVID-19 patients, 49 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 25 twice, and 18 thrice./.