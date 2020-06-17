Thematic information
Vietnam border, seas, islands
Thang Long - Hanoi
Overseas Vietnamese
Hotline: (024) 39411349
Categories
Most Recent
Most Popular
Local News
Topics
Mobile Version
Vietnamplus
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 9:46:18
Languages:
Tiếng Việt
English
Français
Español
中文
Русский
Topics:
Party Building
UNSC Non-Permanent Membership
Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
COVID-19
East Sea
Climate Change
Health
Vietnam records 62 days without community transmission of COVID-19
As of 6am on June 17, Vietnam marked 62 consecutive days without community transmission. Of the 335 cases recorded in the country so far, 195 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
VNA
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 09:25
VNA
Topics:
COVID-19
Advertisements
Advertisements
Video
Promotions reviving tourism industry
Quang Binh pursues sustainable cage fishing
Business community prepared for EU trade agreement
Ethnic minorities in problem areas given helping hand to escape from poverty
Bac Giang applies technology to lychee exports to Japan
You should also see
Infographic
Covid19: More than 9,000 people under quarantine
9,226 people have been quarantined nationwide between March 17 and June 11, 2020.
Health
Infographic
319 COVID-19 patients given all-clear
Health
Infographic
Nine more Covid-19 patients recover, total stands at 316
Health
Infographic
Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 infection for 48 days
See more
Health
Infographic
Vietnam enters 47th day without community COVID-19 infections
Vietnam recorded no COVID-19 cases on June 2 morning, marking 47 days in a row without new infections in the community.
Health
Infographic
Vietnam enters 46th day without community transmission of Covid-19
The Health Ministry confirmed no new Covid-19 case on June 1 morning, meaning the nation remained clear of community transmissions for 46 consecutive days.
Health
Infographic
No new community COVID-19 infection in Vietnam in 43 days
Vietnam has gone through 43 straight days without any new coronavirus infections found in the community as of 6 pm on May 29.
Health
Infographic
No community infections of COVID-19 in Vietnam for 41 days straight
Vietnam has gone 41 days straight without any case of community transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Health
Infographic
Vietnam enters 40th day without community transmission of Covid-19
May 26 also marked the 40th consecutive day Vietnam has gone through without community transmission.
Advertisements
Advertisements