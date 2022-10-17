Vietnam records 673 new COVID-19 cases on October 17
Vietnam reported an additional 673 COVID-19 infections on October 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 11,493,271.
Meanwhile, 227 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the same day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,599,201.
The death toll rose to 43,157 after two fatalities were logged in the south central province of Binh Thuan and the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on October 17.
So far, more than 260.58 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country./.
