Health COVID-19: new infections slightly decrease on July 8 A total of 800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on July 8, down 113 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,752,140 on July 7 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,752,140 on July 7 with 913 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Hanoi steps up vaccination amid increasing COVID-19, dengue fever cases Districts in Hanoi have stepped up the communication work on vaccination, given increasing cases of COVID-19 over the past days with the detection of Omicron subvariant BA.5. ​