Vietnam records 684 COVID-19 cases on July 9
A total of 684 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam on July 9, down 116 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
More than 235.18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 684 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Vietnam on July 9, down 116 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,754,348 since the pandemic broke out.
As many as 6,522 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,756,387. There are 23 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
Meanwhile, the death toll was still kept at 43,089 as no death related to the disease was logged on the day.
More than 235.18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far./.