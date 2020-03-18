Vietnam records 7 more COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening reported another seven cases who tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19, bringing the total of the cases in Vietnam to 75.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 18 evening reported another seven cases who tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19, bringing the total of the cases in Vietnam to 75.
The 69th case is a 30-year-old German man who entered Vietnam through Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on March 13 on Flight SU290. He visited a number of places in Hanoi from March 13-15. Currently his health is stable.
The 70th is a 19-year-old resident of Hanoi and a student in the UK who arrived at Noi Bai airport on March 16 on Flight TK164, and he is now in stable conditions.
The 71st is also a 19-year-old resident of Hanoi and a student in the UK who arrived at Noi Bai airport on March 16 on Flight TK164, and her health is stable now.
The 72nd is a 25-year-old French woman, a passenger on the flight from France to Noi Bai on March 9 that saw a positive case. She visited a number of places in Hanoi and northern Ninh Binh province. Her health is now stable.
The 73rd is an 11-year-old boy from northern Hai Duong province who came back to Vietnam on Flight VN0054 on March 9, and now in stable health conditions.
The 74th is a 23-year-old male resident of the northern province of Phu Tho who came back to Vietnam on Flight VN0018 on March 16. He health conditions are now stable.
Lastly, the 75th is a 40-year-old female resident of Ho Chi Minh City in the south who visited London on March 4 but did not contact with any COVID-19 patient. She arrived back to Vietnam on March 15 on Flight VN50 without showing any symptom of the disease. However, her sample tested positive on March 17 and 18, and her health conditions are stable.
Of the total 75 cases, 16 have completely recovered./.
The 69th case is a 30-year-old German man who entered Vietnam through Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on March 13 on Flight SU290. He visited a number of places in Hanoi from March 13-15. Currently his health is stable.
The 70th is a 19-year-old resident of Hanoi and a student in the UK who arrived at Noi Bai airport on March 16 on Flight TK164, and he is now in stable conditions.
The 71st is also a 19-year-old resident of Hanoi and a student in the UK who arrived at Noi Bai airport on March 16 on Flight TK164, and her health is stable now.
The 72nd is a 25-year-old French woman, a passenger on the flight from France to Noi Bai on March 9 that saw a positive case. She visited a number of places in Hanoi and northern Ninh Binh province. Her health is now stable.
The 73rd is an 11-year-old boy from northern Hai Duong province who came back to Vietnam on Flight VN0054 on March 9, and now in stable health conditions.
The 74th is a 23-year-old male resident of the northern province of Phu Tho who came back to Vietnam on Flight VN0018 on March 16. He health conditions are now stable.
Lastly, the 75th is a 40-year-old female resident of Ho Chi Minh City in the south who visited London on March 4 but did not contact with any COVID-19 patient. She arrived back to Vietnam on March 15 on Flight VN50 without showing any symptom of the disease. However, her sample tested positive on March 17 and 18, and her health conditions are stable.
Of the total 75 cases, 16 have completely recovered./.