Vietnam records 73 new COVID-19 cases on May 22 afternoon
Vietnam confirmed 73 new domestically-transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the past six hours to 18:00 on May 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker conducts COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed 73 new domestically-transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the past six hours to 18:00 on May 22, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the infections, 39 cases were found in Bac Giang, 25 in Bac Ninh, two in Lang Son, two in Dien Bien, two in Thanh Hoa, one in Da Nang, one in Hai Duong and one in Thai Nguyen.
The latest infections raised the total locally transmitted cases to 3,605, of which 2,035 have been detected since the fourth coronavirus wave hit the country on April 27. The number of imported cases was 1,481.
On the day, 32 COVID-19 patients were declared to be free from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,721. The death toll related to the disease remained at 41, all suffering from underlying health conditions.
Among patients under treatment at medical facilities, 56 tested negative once, 31 twice, and 31 thrice.
Up to 179,006 people who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 4,490 in hospitals, 36,815 in concentrated quarantine facilities and 137,801 at their places of residence./.