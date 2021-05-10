Vietnam records 78 domestic COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning
Bac Ninh province works to control the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Eighty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on May 10 morning, including 78 domestic infections and two imported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
The new infections took to the total number of coronavirus cases in Vietnam to 3,412, including 411 locally-transmitted infections detected since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.
The local transmissions were detected in Bac Ninh (27), Vinh Phuc (19), Da Nang (13), Bac Giang (5), Hanoi (9), Hoa Binh (2), Dak Lak (1), Dien Bien (1), Lang Soon (1).
The two imported cases are a Vietnamese citizen returning from France and an Indian expert who arrived in the country from Qatar. Both were immediately quarantined on arrival.
Of the 13 new cases in Da Nang city, eight of the patients, including seven women, work at AMIDA Beauty Salon.
In Hanoi, six of the new cases are either patients at the Dong Anh district-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases or their relatives.
According to the MoH’s Medical Service Administration, 2,602 patients had been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 25 tested negative to the virus once, 22 twice and 17 thrice.
As of May 10 morning, the total number of people quarantined is 59,198, including 991 in hospitals, 25,804 in state-designated establishments and the remainders at their places of residence.
Up to 42,943 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 9, raising the total to 851,513, mostly medical workers, members of steering committees for COVID-19 prevention and control, and members of police and military forces./.