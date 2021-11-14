Vietnam records 8,176 new COVID-19 cases on November 14
Vietnam logged 8,176 new COVID-19 cases in 52 localities during 24 hours as of 4pm on November 14, including 13 imported ones, according to the Ministry of Health.
Medical workers take samples of residents in Phu Do, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City continued to record the highest number of infections with 985, followed by An Giang (695), Dong Nai (674) and Binh Duong (623).
The national tally reached 1,026,522.
According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 3,947 patients nationwide are in serious conditions, with 333 requiring invasive ventilation and 13 on life support (ECMO).
On the day, the country saw 64 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 23,082, accounting for 2.2 percent of total cases.
A further 5,275 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 863,311.
By November 13, the country had injected over 98.9 million doses of vaccines to date, with more than 34.6 million people now fully inoculated./.
