Vietnam records 82 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases
Vietnam logged 85 new COVID-19 cases, including 82 domestically-transmitted and three imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 31, the Ministry of Health announced.
Vietnam logged 85 new COVID-19 cases, including 82 domestically-transmitted and three imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged 85 new COVID-19 cases, including 82 domestically-transmitted and three imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 31, the Ministry of Health announced.
Of the domestic infections, 43 were detected in Bac Giang – the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot, 34 in Bac Ninh, three in Binh Duong, one in Hanoi, and one in Tra Vinh.
The imported cases have been quarantined upon their arrival in Quang Nam and Tay Ninh provinces.
The new patients brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 7,321, including 5,815 locally-transmitted infections, of which 4,245 were found since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit the country on April 27.
Also on May 31, 80 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,030, with the death toll related to the disease now stands at 47.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 161 tested negative to the virus once, 91 twice and 79 thrice.
Amid complicated developments of the pandemic, the ministry advised people to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration), and vaccine./.