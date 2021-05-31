Politics Deputy PM Dam asks for preventing pandemic from spreading to safe areas Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities and relevant forces to work hard to prevent COVID-19 in lockdown areas in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang from spreading to safe areas or adjacent localities.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam records 61 new infections on early May 31 Vietnam reported 61 more locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on May 31, pushing the national count to 7168, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 142 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 143 more COVID-19 cases, including 142 domestically-transmitted infections and one imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 30, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Additional 56 domestically-transmitted cases confirmed Vietnam confirmed 56 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in the morning of May 30, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).