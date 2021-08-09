Vietnam records 9,340 new COVID-19 cases on August 9
An additional 9,340 new COVID-19 cases, including 9,323 domestic and 17 imported, were detected on August 9, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
A man in Hanoi's Cau Giay district gets a vaccine shot (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 9,340 new COVID-19 cases, including 9,323 domestic and 17 imported, were detected on August 9, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.
The MoH also announced a further 360 people have died of complications related to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
The majority of those new infections were found inside areas currently locked down by the authorities.
Ho Chi Minh City is still the area most affected by new cases with 3,991 discovered on August 9.
The rest were in Binh Duong (2,887), Dong Nai (538), Tay Ninh (290), Long An (287), Tien Giang (251), Ba Ria-Vung Tau (242), Can Tho (98), Hanoi (78), Dong Thap (77), Da Nang (60), Vinh Long (57), Binh Dinh (45), An Giang (37), Binh Thuan (34), Khanh Hoa (33), Lam Dong (30), Thua Thien Hue (27), Kien Giang (20), Quang Ngai (18), Hau Giang (18), Tra Vinh (15), Ha Tinh (15), Gia Lai (14), Dak Nong (14), Nghe An (12), Hai Duong (12), Quang Nam (11), Ninh Binh (10), Binh Phuoc (5), Quang Binh (3), Dak Lak (3), Thai Binh (2), Son La (1), Lao Cai (1), Ca Mau (1), Bac Lieu (1) and Bac Giang (1).
By August 9 afternoon, the national count had reached 219,745, including 2,362 imported cases.
Of the new fatalities, the most were in Ho Chi Minh City where 269 people lost their lives.
From the rest of the deaths, 39 were in Tien Giang, 38 in Dong Nai, three in Long An, while Can Tho City, Binh Dinh, Dong Thap, Vinh Long each had two, and one each in Hanoi, Khanh Hoa and Tay Ninh.
The country’s death toll related to COVID-19 amounted to 3,757.
The same day, 4,423 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 75,920.
Among the patients being treated, 509 are in intensive care units while 23 others are in a critical condition.
Also noted by the authorities was that now more than 9.4 million people have been given at least one vaccine shot with 945,806 of those fully inoculated./.
