Health Government leader confirms significance of telehealth system Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed that the telemedicine system, which is connected to all hospitals at the district level, will help save more patients’ lives, reduce the overload on upper-level hospitals, and limit the transmission of virus.

Health Vietnam records additional 9,690 COVID-19 cases on August 8 Vietnam logged an additional 4,949 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,947 domestic and two imported cases, in the past 12 and a half hours to 6:30pm on August 8, the Ministry of Health reported.