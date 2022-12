A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19 . (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam reported 132 new COVID-19 infections on December 28, according to the Ministry of Health The new infections lifted the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 11,524,779.Meanwhile, 142 patients fully recovered from the disease on the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,611,059.The death toll was kept at 43,184, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.So far, Vietnam has administered nearly 265.43 million COVID-19 vaccines doses./.