Vietnam records additional 132 COVID-19 cases on December 28
Vietnam reported 132 new COVID-19 infections on December 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The new infections lifted the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 11,524,779.
Meanwhile, 142 patients fully recovered from the disease on the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,611,059.
The death toll was kept at 43,184, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
So far, Vietnam has administered nearly 265.43 million COVID-19 vaccines doses./.