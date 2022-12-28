Health Vietnam logs 71 new COVID-19 cases on December 25 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,524,273 with 71 new cases recorded on December 25, the lowest for many months, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 109 new COVID-19 cases on December 24 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,524,202 with 109 new cases documented on December 24, the lowest daily number recorded in over one year, according to the Ministry of Health.