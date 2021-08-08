Vietnam records additional 9,690 COVID-19 cases on August 8
Vietnam logged an additional 4,949 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,947 domestic and two imported cases, in the past 12 and a half hours to 6:30pm on August 8, the Ministry of Health reported.
A man has samples taken for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged an additional 4,949 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,947 domestic and two imported cases, in the past 12 and a half hours to 6:30pm on August 8, the Ministry of Health reported.
The new cases brought the total number of infections detected on August 8 to 9,690, including 9,684 locally-transmitted and six imported.
Ho Chi Minh City, which is the current largest pandemic hotspot of the country, recorded most of the cases, with 3,898. It was followed by neighbouring Binh Duong and Long An provinces, with 3,210 and 724 infections.
The remainders were found in Dong Nai (614), Khanh Hoa (201), Da Nang (130), Hanoi (114), Soc Trang (94), Dong Thap (92), Ninh Thuan (85), Can Tho (71), Tra Vinh (67), Vinh Long (57), Binh Thuan (46), Phu Yen (42), Dak Lak (41), Thua Thien Hue (23), Lam Dong (21), Ben Tre (20), Kien Giang (18), An Giang (15), Binh Dinh (14), Hau Giang (14), Quang Ngai (14), Ha Tinh (8 ), Dak Nong (7), Ca Mau (6), Quang Nam (6), Binh Phuoc (5), Gia Lai (4), Lao Cai (3), Hai Duong (3), Thanh Hoa (2), Lang Son (2), Son La (2), Bac Lieu (2), Phu Tho (2), Thanh Hoa (2), Ha Nam (1), Quang Binh (1), Thai Binh (1), Hung Yen (1), and Vinh Phuc (1).
By August 8 afternoon, the country had reported 210,405 COVID-19 infections, including 208,060 domestic and 2,345 imported cases.
A further 4,860 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 71,497.
Also on August 8, the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced 147 more fatalities related to the disease, lifting the death toll to 3,397.
A total of 8,896,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to people, including 888,459 second shots./.
The new cases brought the total number of infections detected on August 8 to 9,690, including 9,684 locally-transmitted and six imported.
Ho Chi Minh City, which is the current largest pandemic hotspot of the country, recorded most of the cases, with 3,898. It was followed by neighbouring Binh Duong and Long An provinces, with 3,210 and 724 infections.
The remainders were found in Dong Nai (614), Khanh Hoa (201), Da Nang (130), Hanoi (114), Soc Trang (94), Dong Thap (92), Ninh Thuan (85), Can Tho (71), Tra Vinh (67), Vinh Long (57), Binh Thuan (46), Phu Yen (42), Dak Lak (41), Thua Thien Hue (23), Lam Dong (21), Ben Tre (20), Kien Giang (18), An Giang (15), Binh Dinh (14), Hau Giang (14), Quang Ngai (14), Ha Tinh (8 ), Dak Nong (7), Ca Mau (6), Quang Nam (6), Binh Phuoc (5), Gia Lai (4), Lao Cai (3), Hai Duong (3), Thanh Hoa (2), Lang Son (2), Son La (2), Bac Lieu (2), Phu Tho (2), Thanh Hoa (2), Ha Nam (1), Quang Binh (1), Thai Binh (1), Hung Yen (1), and Vinh Phuc (1).
By August 8 afternoon, the country had reported 210,405 COVID-19 infections, including 208,060 domestic and 2,345 imported cases.
A further 4,860 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 71,497.
Also on August 8, the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced 147 more fatalities related to the disease, lifting the death toll to 3,397.
A total of 8,896,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to people, including 888,459 second shots./.