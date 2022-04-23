Vietnam records another 10,365 COVID-19 cases
A total 10,365 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 23, down 793 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi (VNA) – A total 10,365 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 23, down 793 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 978 cases, followed by Phu Tho with 753 and Bac Giang with 556.
The national tally reached 10,546,941.
Also on April 23, 2,229 patients were given the all clear, bringing the total to 9,081,494
An additional six deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,004, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 22, the country had injected 211,992,855 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.