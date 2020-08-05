Vietnam records another 41 COVID-19 cases
Vietnam on August 5 afternoon recorded another 41 cases positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Conducting test for COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
By 6:00 pm of the day, the country had reported 713 COVID-19 cases, including 309 imported ones that have been quarantined right after their arrival, and 264 new cases related to the central city of Da Nang since July 25.
The committee further said that also on the day, three COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear in the northern province of Ninh Binh. With this, the number of the cases in this group rose to 381 out of the 713, or 53.4 percent of the total.
The COVID-19 fatalities in Vietnam stood at eight.
Among the patients being treated, 22 have tested negative for the virus once and 11 others at least twice.
Currently 1,565 people are being quarantined at hospitals, 20,645 at other concentrated facilities, and 97,831 others at home./.
