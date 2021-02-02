Vietnam has developed COVID-19 vaccine since last year. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported another



The latest case, Patient 1,851, is a Vietnam reported another COVID-19 infection in the community, and detected no imported cases within the past 12 hours as of 6am on February 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.The latest case, Patient 1,851, is a 44-year-old man who lived in Lai Cach town, Cam Giang district, the northern province of Hai Duong.

He tested positive with the SARS-CoV-2 on February 1 after having symptoms of fever, coughing and sore throat and getting medical examination at Hai Duong General Hospital on January 31.



The patient is under treatment at the hospital. Competent authorities are examining his travel history.



The country has so far recorded 1,851 SARS-CoV-2 infections so far. Of the total, 964 were locally-transmitted cases, including 271 linked with Hai Duong since the latest coronavirus outbreak hit the province on January 27.



According to a report from the Treatment Sub-committee under National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 1,460 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Among the patients still under treatment, eight have tested negative for the virus one, five twice, and three thrice. Thirty five died from complications related to the disease.



There are 27,714 people who had close contact with confirmed cases or coming from the pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 227 at hospitals, 20,917 in other quarantine sites, and 6,570 at home./.

