At an airport in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases on July 15, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The eight new imported cases are foreign experts flying to Vietnam from Russia on July 11. They have been quarantined in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau since their arrival, posing no risk of infection for the community.

The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam to 381, including 241 imported cases.

As of July 15, Vietnam has gone through 90 straight days without any COVID-19 infections in community.



According to the committee's treatment subcommittee, one more patient was announced to fully recover on July 15, lifting the total of cured patients to 353. No fatalities have been recorded.



There are currently 12,337 people under quarantine nationwide, including 79 at hospitals, 11,855 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 403 at home.

Among the remaining patients, three have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and two negative at least twice./.