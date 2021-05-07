Health Ministry asks for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures at medical establishments Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on May 7 signed a document requiring that hospitals under the Ministry of Health, the health departments of centrally-run cities and provinces, the health agencies of sectors, and hospitals at universities further strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures at medical examination and treatment facilities.

Health Health sector launches website on stroke prevention and control The Ministry of Health’s Medical Services Administration (MSA) in collaboration with Bayer Vietnam, launched a website on stroke prevention and control on May 6.

Health National Cancer Hospital put under lockdown, more infections detected All three facilities of Vietnam's National Cancer Hospital, also known as K Hospital, in Hanoi were put under lockdown from 5:30am on May 7, after 10 COVID-19 infections were recorded in the hospital’s Tan Trieu facility.