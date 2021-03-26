Vietnam records five new COVID-19 infection cases
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded five new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 26, including two illegal entrants in southern Binh Duong province and norther port city of Hai Phong and three imported, the Ministry of Health said.
One of the two illegal entrants was a 44-year-old Chinese man who illegally entered Vietnam through the area around the Moc Bai International Gate in southwestern Tay Ninh province on March 23 and then came to reside in southern Binh Duong province. His sample tested positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 25 and he is now being treated at the Binh Duong General Hospital.
The other was a 26-year-old Vietnamese woman returning home illegally on a fishing vessel through Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on March 22.
She then flew to Hanoi on Vietjet flight VJ458 before going to Hai Phong city on a private car. She had a test at Vinmec Hospital in Hai Phong city on March 24, and was confirmed positive on March 26. The patient is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.
Vietnam has to date detected a total of 2,586 COVID-19 infections, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted cases.
According to the Ministry of Health’s Medical Service Administration, 2,265 patients have been successfully cured while the death toll remains at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 54 tested negative to the virus once, 21 twice and 45 others thrice.
As many as 36,480 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined, including 485 in hospitals, 18,343 in state-designated establishments and 17,652 others at their residences.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to continue preventive measures, including the “5K message” (in Vietnamese) - Khau trang (facemask) - (Khu khuan) disinfection - (Khoang cach) distance - (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration./.