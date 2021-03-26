Health Authorities urgently tracing contacts of new COVID-19 patients Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hai Phong city are hastening actions to seal off the places related to the new COVID-19 patients who illegally entered Vietnam, and trace their contacts.

Health Two illegal entrants contracted with COVID-19 Two Vietnamese women returning home illegally through Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on March 26.

Health Vietnam looks to diversify sources of COVID-19 vaccines: FM spokesperson Vietnam continues seeking and diversifying its COVID-19 vaccine sources by working with nations such as the US, India and China, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference held on March 25.

Health Three cases of COVID-19 reported on March 25 afternoon Three new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 25, with two locally-transmitted and one imported cases, according to the Health Ministry.