Health Suspect case of COVID-19 found in Hanoi Competent agencies in Hanoi put under lockdown an alley in Me Tri ward, Nam Tu Liem district, on July 29 morning as a resident here was suspected of having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 after returning from a trip to Da Nang, where new cases of coronavirus community transmission were reported over the past few days.

Health Conjoined twins recover well after separation The 13-month-old conjoined twins who had surgery to separate them on July 15 at the City Children’s Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City no longer have fever and they are showing signs of good recovery.

Health Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in central Da Nang city Eight more people in the central city of Da Nang have tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).

Health Quang Ninh obstetrics hospital named Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding at a ceremony on July 28.