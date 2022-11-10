Vietnam records high export revenue from Cambodia
Vietnam exported 4.94 billion USD worth of goods to Cambodia in the first 10 months of this year, up 25.6% year on year, higher than the figure recorded in the whole 2021, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam exported 4.94 billion USD worth of goods to Cambodia in the first 10 months of this year, up 25.6% year on year, higher than the figure recorded in the whole 2021, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
The department reported that exports with revenue of over 100 million USD include steel, garment and textile, petrol, fertilisers, paper and paper products.
Meanwhile, in the January-October period, Vietnam imported 4.13 billion USD worth of goods from Cambodia.
As a result, in the period, Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 810 million USD.
Rubber and cashew were the two major imports from Cambodia, each worth more than 1 billion USD.
In 2021, Vietnam’s export revenue generated from the neighbouring country reached 4.83 billion USD.
Experts held that this year, trade between Vietnam and Cambodia may hit a new milestone of 10 billion USD./.