Business ASMPT opens in Hanoi ASM Pacific Technology Limited (ASMPT), the leading global supplier of hardware, software, and service solutions for integrated smart factories in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry, has opened an office in Hanoi.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,686 VND/USD on November 10, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese’s gold demand more than tripled in Q3 Vietnamese’s gold demand was estimated to total 12 tonnes of jewellery, bars and coins in the third quarter of this year, representing a rise of 264% year-on-year, according to the latest report by the World Gold Council.

Business Workshop introduces Ba Ria-Vung Tau potential to French investors A workshop on Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s role in the southern key economic zone’s supply chain took place in the province on November 9, introducing its potential and value to French investors.