Business Kien Giang moves to promote marine economic growth The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has planned to further promote sustainable marine aquaculture in line with the “Strategy for the Sustainable Development of Vietnam’s Marine Economy by 2030 with a Vision to 2045”.

Business Measures sought to help footwear industry get back on front foot Domestic leather and footwear firms have no choice but to convert their production activities as difficulties are expected to linger through this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Business Rice exports enjoy opportunities for breakthrough in 2021 High hopes are pinned on Vietnam’s rice exports in 2021 when major export markets such as the Philippines and Africa continue to sign contracts to buy rice from Vietnam, while many others have great demand for fragrant rice and sticky rice – which are advantageous staples of Vietnamese enterprises.