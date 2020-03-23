To contain the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam, from March 22, Vietnam temporarily suspended entry of all foreigners, except those entering Vietnam for diplomatic and official purposes, for participation in major diplomatic events, or being experts, business managers, highly skilled workers.

The country also suspended the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days starting from March 18. The requirement is not applicable for those who enter Vietnam for diplomatic or business purposes.

Meanwhile, flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on March 19 that it will suspend all international flights until April 30 amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

People returning from Covid-19 hit areas are subject to compulsory concentrated quarantine for 14 days. In another developments, Hanoi has increased concentrated quarantine from 21 to 28 days in areas under quarantine./.

VNA