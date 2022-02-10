Sci-Tech Vietnam working to become innovation magnet in Southeast Asia The COVID-19 pandemic, which has touched every aspect of society, has failed to cool down the startup and innovation spirit but, on the contrary, created major influence, contributing to economic development and recovery, according to insiders.

Sci-Tech Sci-tech development decisive to national competitiveness Amid difficulties and challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic which are forecast to persist this year, sci-tech development and innovation are still considered a decisive factor to improve national competitiveness, promote rapid and sustainable national development.

Sci-Tech 5G – breakthrough factor for Vietnam’s economic growth The 5G services are projected to contribute 7.34 percent to Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2025, according to a research by the National Institute of Information and Communications Strategy.

Sci-Tech Ministry actively helps with sci-tech tasks in localities The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) actively assisted localities in performing sci-tech tasks that had great impacts on socio-economic development last year, contributing to easing difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic.