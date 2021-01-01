Health Vinh Long province detects another illegal immigrant Relevant authorities of the southern province of Vinh Long recently detected another illegal immigrant who has now been quarantined and took his sample for SARS-CoV-2 test, Deputy Chairwoman of the province Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh said on December 30.

Health Two imported COVID-19 cases, four recoveries reported Vietnam recorded two new imported COVID-19 cases on December 30, bringing the total number of infections to 1,456, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Military Hospital 175 asked to continue improving check-up, treatment services National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked Military Hospital 175 to continue improving the quality of its check-up and treatment services for patients while attending a ceremony to mark the hospital’s 45th traditional day on December 29 in HCM City.

Health Three new COVID-19 cases reported on December 29 Three more cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm December 29, which all involved people returning from abroad who had been quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.