Vietnam records nine imported COVID-19 cases on New Year day
At a concentrated quarantine zone (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on the first day of the New Year 2021, bringing the total number of infections to 1,474, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
All of them are Vietnamese citizens who returned home from Russia, Germany and Canada. They have been quarantined upon their arrival.
Of the total infections, 693 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 553 cases since July 25.
According to the subcommittee for treatment, as many as 1,325 patients have fully recovered from the disease while the number of related deaths is still kept at 35.
Among the patients undergoing treatment across the country, seven people have tested negative for the virus once, 11 others twice and 10 thrice.
As many as 17,178 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined nationwide, including 150 in hospitals, 15,818 in state-designated establishments and 1,210 at their residences./.