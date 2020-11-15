Medical workers examine a concentrated quarantine establishment in Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on November 15 morning who were quarantined upon their arrival in the country, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The new patients brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam so far to 1,265.

Among those, 691 are domestically transmitted cases, including 551 infections since the pandemic broke out in the central city of Da Nang on July 25.

Vietnam has entered the 74th day without infections in the community, according to the steering committee.

Meanwhile, the subcommittee for treatment reported that among the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, 14 people tested negative for novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and 13 thrice.

There are no COVID-19 patients in critical conditions while the number of deaths related to the disease remained at 35.

As many as 15,721 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 211 in hospitals, 14,639 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 871 at their residences./.