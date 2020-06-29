Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days
Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on June 29 morning, marking 74 days in a row without new local transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the total 355 infections, 215 are imported and quarantined upon arrival. (Photo: VNA)
Among the total 355 infections, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
At present, 10,027 people having close contact with patients or arriving from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantining facilities, and homes.
The committee’s treatment subcommittee reported that 330 patients have given all-clear and there is no death.
Twenty-five patients are being treated at health facilities nationwide and most are in stable condition. Five have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and five others tested negative at least twice./.