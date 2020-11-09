Vietnam records no new COVID-19 case early November 9
People enter a quarantine site in Hoa Binh (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 case was recorded from 6pm on November 8 to 6am on November 9, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The national tally remained at 1,213 infection cases, 691 of them were locally transmitted.
Vietnam went through 68 days without local transmission. So far, 1,070 patients have been recovered.
Among those under treatment at medical establishments, nine tested negative once, 11 twice and eight others thrice, with no one in critical conditions. There were 35 deaths related to the disease, including 31 in Da Nang, 3 in Quang Nam and 1 in Quang Tri.
A total of 14,409 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 202 in hospitals, 12,977 at other establishments and 1,230 at homes./.