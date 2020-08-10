Health Vietnam confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases on August 9 afternoon Vietnam reported another 29 COVID-19 cases on August 9 afternoon, taking the national count to 841, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms 11th COVID-19-related death A 55-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died on August 9, becoming the 11th fatality from COVID-19 in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Society Lockdowned hospital in Da Nang reopens after two weeks A hospital linked to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Vietnam's central region has reopened to the public, two weeks after it was placed under strict lockdown.

Health Vietnam confirms two more COVID-19 cases Vietnam reported two more COVID-19 cases on August 9 morning, taking the national count to 812, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.