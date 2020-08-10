Vietnam records no new COVID-19 case on August 10 morning
Taking sample for COVID-19 test from an infant (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases between 6 pm on August 9 and 6 am on August 10, keeping the national count at 841, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the total cases, there are 317 imported ones who were quarantined right upon arrival.
Meanwhile, the number of patients related to the outbreak since July 25 in the central city of Da Nang, the current pandemic hotspot, has amounted to 384.
There are currently 182,267 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,139 at hospitals, 28,408 at other concentrated quarantine facilities, and 148,720 at home or accommodation facilities.
As many as 395 patients have made full recovery. Among those under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease once, and 37 others at least twice.
The country has so far recorded 11 deaths due to the novel coronavirus./.