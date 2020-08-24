Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on August 24 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on August 24 morning as of 7:00.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicDevelopments of COVID-19 in Vietnam
As of 7am of August 11, Vietnam has reported 529 cases of community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.
See more
InfographicCOVID-19 developments in Vietnam
As of 7am of August 4, Vietnam has reported 345 Covid-19 cases of community transmission and 307 cases have been under quarantine upon arrival.
InfographicCOVID-19 pandemic developments in Vietnam as of August 3, 2020
On the morning of August 3, 2020, Vietnam recorded one more COVID-19 case, raising the total tally to 621.
InfographicVietnam records first death relating to COVID-19
Vietnam has recorded first death relating to COVID-19.The patient No.428 has several underlying chronic diseases, including kidney failure, hypertension and anemia.
Infographic45 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Da Nang
The number of people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 in Vietnam has exceeded the 500 mark, after 45 new community transmissions were reported in the central city of Da Nang, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on July 31 morning.
InfographicDa Nang applies social distancing from July 28
The central city of Da Nang introduces social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.