Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new – Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 23, said the Ministry of Health.



So far, the total number of infections has remained at 2,575, of which 1,601 were locally-transmitted cases.



The ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration reported that as of March 20, as many as 2,234 patients were given the all clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.



Among patients under treatment at medical establishments, 36 tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, 17 twice and 55 others thrice.



Up to 37,754 people who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine.



According to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation, an additional 2,060 people were vaccinated against the disease on March 22, raising the total to 36,082, mostly front-line health workers and staff of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



From March 8-22, vaccinations were conducted in 16 cities and provinces, including 17,248 in Hai Duong, 6,545 in Hanoi, 376 in Hai Phong, 2,665 in Hung Yen, 2,533 in Bac Ninh, 2,904 in Bac Giang, 887 in Hoa Binh, 176 in Ha Giang, 244 in Dien Bien, 117 in Da Nang, 105 in Khanh Hoa, 380 in Gia Lai, 916 in Ho Chi Minh City, 87 in Ba Ria – Vung Tau, 645 in Binh Duong and 224 in Long An.



Between now and late March, training courses will be held in the remaining 44 provinces and cities to help them ready when the next shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in the country.



The Health Ministry advised residents to continue following 5K regulations after being inoculated./.





