Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on the morning of June 7, marking 52 consecutive days without infections in the community, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on the morning of June 7, marking 52 consecutive days without infections in the community, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among 329 confirmed cases in Vietnam to date, 189 are imported ones and were quarantined right after their arrival.
At present, a total of 9,088 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 72 at hospitals, 7,150 at concentrated quarantine establishments and 1,866 at home.
As many as 307 out of the 329 patients, or 93.3 percent, have been successfully treated.
The remaining 22 patients are undergoing treatment at centrally-run and provincial hospitals across the country and are in a stable health condition.
Of them, nine patients remained positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, 10 tested negative for the virus once and three tested negative at least twice./.
