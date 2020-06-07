Health Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19 Vietnam had no COVID-19 cases to report on June 5 morning, marking it 50 days in a row without new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 4 Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on June 4, marking the 49th straight day without community transmission, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.