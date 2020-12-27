Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case
Vietnamese citizens enter the quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – One new case of COVID-19 was detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm December 27, who was put under quarantine right upon arriving in the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The 1,441th patient was a 60-year-old Vietnamese man who returned home from the US on the flight VN415, which landed in the Noi Bai International Airport on December 21. He is now treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district of Hanoi.
By December 27 evening, Vietnam recorded a total of 1,441 cases of COVID-19, of which 693 were community infections. The number of deaths still remained at 35. As many as 1,303 patients have recovered from the disease.
Of the active patients, eight were tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2, eight twice, and eight thrice.
A total of 16,799 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide./.