Health Vinh Long quickly traces close contacts of illegal cross-border migrant The Health Department of the southern province of Vinh Long has quickly put in quarantine a person who returned from abroad from a pandemic hit country without declaration, conducted COVID-19 tests and traced people who had close contact with this person.

Health New COVID-19 strain not yet found among legal immigrants in Vietnam Vietnam has not yet detected the new strain of coronavirus that has spread in the UK among legal immigrants, a health official affirmed on December 25.