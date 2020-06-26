Vietnam records one more imported COVID-19 case
Vietnam recorded one more imported COVID-19 case, raising the total number of infections in the country to 353 as of 6pm on June 26, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The Van Don Airport receives Japanese experts (Photo: VNA)
The new male patient, 31, returned home from Cameroon on flight VN9674, which transited in Nigeria, Ethiopia and Malaysia, and landed at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City on June 25. Upon arrival, he was put under quarantine at the city’s District 7 Hospital. Now he is being treated at the Cu Chi field hospital.
Vietnam has entered the 71st day in a row without new COVID-19 infections among the community.
Among the total 353 cases in the country, 213 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
At present, 6,889 people having close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering from pandemic-hit areas are quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, and at home.
As many as 330 patients have recovered and there have been no deaths so far, while the remainders are being treated at medical facilities and in stable condition. Four tested negative for the coronavirus once and three at least twice./.
