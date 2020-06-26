Health Infographic Vietnam records 71 days without community transmission As of June 26, Vietnam entered the 71st day without new COVID-19 infections among the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 25 No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 25 afternoon, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam clear of COVID-19 community infections for 70 days No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 25 morning, marking 70 straight days that Vietnam has gone without community transmissions, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.