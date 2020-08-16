Health Another death related to COVID-19 confirmed Another COVID-19 patient who had suffered from meningitis has died in the central city of Da Nang, health officials announced on August 16 morning.

Health Vietnam reports another COVID-19 death, 20 new cases Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 after a 75-year-old man in the central city of Da Nang died, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang said on August 15.

Health Ten more patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19 Ten more COVID-19 patients, who were treated in the Hoa Vang field hospital and the Da Nang Lung Hospital, were declared on August 15 to have fully recovered from the disease.