Vietnam records one new imported case and 10 recoveries
Tran Van Giap stree in Hai Duong city's Thanh Binh ward, where patient 950 lives, is locked down (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Just one new imported COVID-19 case was announced on August 16 morning, while 10 more people have been given the all-clear.
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said the new patient is a 27-year-old man from Yen Thanh district in the central province of Nghe An.
He returned to Vietnam on a repatriation flight from Equatorial Guinea at the end of last month and was quarantined immediately after landing.
He is the 951st person to contract the coronavirus SAR-CoV-2 since the first case was detected in Vietnam in January.
Meanwhile, 10 people in the pandemic hotspot of Da Nang city who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have made full recovery. They will continue to be monitored and quarantined for 14 days.
The total number of patients to be given the all-clear now stands at 447, or 47 percent, with 35 of those connected to the central city.
So far, 23 people have lost their lives to COVID-19-related complications. All of them had underlying medical conditions.
Among the patients undergoing treatment at medical facilities across the nation, 50 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 91 others tested negative at least twice.
As many as 107,642 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 4,015 in hospitals, 24,948 in state-designated quarantine establishments and 78,679 at their homes./.
