Visitors to the VinWonders complex in Nha Trang city. (Source: tuoitre.vn)

– Vietnam has welcomed more than 1.44 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2022, a 13.7-fold rise from a year earlier, thanks to the reopening to foreign tourists and the resumption of international air routes , data showed.However, the figure still nosedived 87.3% compared to the same period of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on August 29.Of the international arrivals, 88.2% came to Vietnam by air, up 18.5 times, while 11.8% by road and 0.03% by sea.Asian visitors made up the majority with nearly 997,000 arrivals, accounting for 69.18% of the total in the eight months. Notably, the number of Korean visitors surged 17.61-fold year on year to make this Northeast Asian country the biggest source of international arrivals in Vietnam.The GSO noted in August alone, international arrivals have numbered 486,400, increasing 38% from July and 52.3-fold year on year.The eight-month tourism revenue is estimated at 15.4 trillion VND (657.4 million USD), 3.4 times as high as in the same period last year, as a result of strong tourism recovery, especially domestic tourism. But the takings are equivalent to just 47.7% of the figure in the same period of 2019.Vietnam targets welcoming 5 million international arrivals in 2022./.