Ban Gioc waterfall among world's top amazing Ban Gioc waterfall in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang is considered as Vietnam's most beautiful waterfall. It is also the fourth largest in the world amongst those located on an international border.

Sports tourism in Lao Cai reels in the tourists Sports tourism and traditional culture within the autumn festival 2022 in Bat Xat district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have attracted over 60,000 visitors, contributing to promoting new entertainment tourism products in the community.

Visitors to Da Nang expected to surge during upcoming National Day holidays The number of arrivals to tourist sites in the central city of Da Nang during the National Day holidays from September 1 to 4 is projected to grow 38% from the figure in 2019.