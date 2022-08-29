Vietnam records over 1.44 million int’l arrivals in eight months
Vietnam has welcomed more than 1.44 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2022, a 13.7-fold rise from a year earlier, thanks to the reopening to foreign tourists and the resumption of international air routes, data showed.
Visitors to the VinWonders complex in Nha Trang city. (Source: tuoitre.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has welcomed more than 1.44 million international arrivals in the first eight months of 2022, a 13.7-fold rise from a year earlier, thanks to the reopening to foreign tourists and the resumption of international air routes, data showed.
However, the figure still nosedived 87.3% compared to the same period of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on August 29.
Of the international arrivals, 88.2% came to Vietnam by air, up 18.5 times, while 11.8% by road and 0.03% by sea.
Asian visitors made up the majority with nearly 997,000 arrivals, accounting for 69.18% of the total in the eight months. Notably, the number of Korean visitors surged 17.61-fold year on year to make this Northeast Asian country the biggest source of international arrivals in Vietnam.
The GSO noted in August alone, international arrivals have numbered 486,400, increasing 38% from July and 52.3-fold year on year.
The eight-month tourism revenue is estimated at 15.4 trillion VND (657.4 million USD), 3.4 times as high as in the same period last year, as a result of strong tourism recovery, especially domestic tourism. But the takings are equivalent to just 47.7% of the figure in the same period of 2019.
Vietnam targets welcoming 5 million international arrivals in 2022./.