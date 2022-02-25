Health Real heroes on the frontline amid the battle against COVID-19 The sacrifices of Vietnamese medical workers and frontline forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have left a good image in the mind of the people and have been highly valued by international friends.

Health Truong Sa fisherman suffering respiratory failure brought to mainland for treatment The Military Hospital 175 on February 24 brought a patient with respiratory failure from Truong Sa island district in the south central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for treatment, using a helicopter.

Health Vietnam’s COVID-19 caseload exceeds 3 million The national caseload of COVID-19 has exceeded 3 million with 69,128 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 23 to 4pm February 24, up 8,781 from the previous day, including 9 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health 81 percent of people willing to have children vaccinated against COVID-19: poll Up to 81 percent of people in general said that they are willing to get children aging from 5-11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a poll conducted in all 63 localities nationwide by the Social Opinion Institute under the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.