Vietnam records over 78,700 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 25
A healthcare establishment for COVID-19 treatment (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 78,795 new infections of COVID-19, including 21 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 25, up 9,655 cases from the previous day, according the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 9,836 cases.
The national tally reached 3,120,301, including 205 infections of Omicron.
There are 3,235 patients in critical conditions, while an additional 78 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 39,962.
A total 15,835 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,355,619.
As many as 187,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on February 24, raising the total doses given so far in the country to 192,865,977 million./.