Vietnam records second COVID-19 death on August 29
A 67-year-old woman in the central city of Da Nang died of coronavirus-related complications on August 29, the second death in a single day.
The woman, who lived in Lien Chieu district in the central city, had a number of underlying health issues, including kidney failure and type 2 diabetes.
She is the 32nd COVID-19-related death in Vietnam. Earlier on the day, a 28-year-old man with leukeamia also died.
The cause of death has been recorded as severe pneumonia, progressive respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, complications of septic shock and irreversible multi-organ failure./.
