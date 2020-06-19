Vietnam records seven more imported cases on June 19
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded seven more COVID-19 cases, all imported, bringing the total to 349 as of 6pm on June 19.
According to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, all the new patients returned from Europe on flight VN2 on June 6.
Immediately after landing in Vietnam, they were put into quarantine at a college in Hanoi. Tests on June 18 showed the seven were positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
All of them are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh, Hanoi.
As many as 326 out of total 349 cases have been given the all-clear, accounting for 93.4 percent, and there is no fatality. Among the remaining 23 patients, four tested positive at least twice.
Vietnam has gone through 64 consecutive days without local transmission.
At present, 6,176 people who had close contact with patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine. Of whom, 89 are in hospitals, 5,734 in other facilities and 353 at home and place of residence./.