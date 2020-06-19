Health No new COVID-19 community infection recorded on day 63rd Vietnam has gone 63 consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases reported in the community as of 6 am on June 18, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Day surgery increasingly performed at public hospitals Less invasive surgery procedures are being performed during one-day stays at many public hospitals in HCM City, resulting in lower costs, reduced incidences of infections contracted during hospital stays, and reduction in patient overcrowding.