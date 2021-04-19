Vietnam records six new imported COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded six new COVID-19 cases, including two Indian experts and four Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 19.
A man gets vaccine shot (Photo: VNA)
The new patients brought the total number of infections in Vietnam to 2,791, said the Ministry of Health (MoH).
According to the MoH’s Medical Service Administration, up to 2,475 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while the death toll was still kept at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 11 tested negative to the virus once, 16 twice and 18 thrice.
As many as 40,150 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 531 in hospitals, 24,361 in state-designated establishments and 15,258 at their homes or residences.
The Health Ministry continued to urge all people to follow the 5K motto – Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making medical declaration), in order to live safely amid the pandemic./.
