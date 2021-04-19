Health HCM City starts second phase of COVID-19 vaccination Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector began the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination for medical workers and those who have contacts with people entering Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport on April 19.

Health COVID-19: One imported case documented on April 19 morning Vietnam reported one imported case of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 19, bringing the national count to 2,785, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Three imported cases logged on April 18 Vietnam recorded three new cases of COVID-19, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 18, according to the Health Ministry.