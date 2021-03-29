Vietnam records three imported COVID-19 cases
Three imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 29, who were put into quarantine after entry, according to the Health Ministry.
Returning citizens handle entry procedure at the airport (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Three imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 29, who were put into quarantine after entry, according to the Health Ministry.
Of the new patients, two are Vietnamese women entering through the Moc Bai international border gate and are now being treated at the General Hospital of Tay Ninh province, and the remainder is a 30-year-old Indian expert. She is now being quarantined and treated at the Cu Chi Hospital for COVID-19 treatment in Ho Chi Minh City.
The new cases brought the national count to 2,594.
A total of 2,308 COVID-19 patients have been given the all clear by now.
Among those still under treatment, 30 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 38 twice and 57 thrice.
A total of 44,833 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 483 at hospitals, 18,412 at concentrated facilities and 25,938 at their accommodations.
The Health Ministry advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.