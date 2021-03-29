Health Hai Duong closes temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment The temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment No 2 in northern Hai Duong province was dissolved on March 28, after the outbreak in the biggest hotspot of the latest coronavirus resurgence had been brought under control.

Health COVID-19: Four imported cases reported on March 28 morning Four imported cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6am March 28, who were put into quarantine after entry, according to the Health Ministry.

Health No new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries reported on March 27 Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 27, keeping the national count at 2,586, said the Ministry of Health.