Vietnam records three new COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded three new imported COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours from 6:00pm of January 3, bringing the total number of infections to 1,497, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Citizens repatriated from abroad arrive at a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
All of the new cases are Vietnamese citizens who returned home from Japan and Germany. They have been quarantined upon their arrival.
According to the subcommittee for treatment, as many as 1,339 patients have fully recovered from the disease while the number of related deaths is still kept at 35.
Among the patients undergoing treatment across the country, nine have tested negative for the virus once, six others twice, and five thrice.
As many as 19,055 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined nationwide, including 152 in hospitals, 17,234 in state-designated establishments, and 1,669 at their residences./.