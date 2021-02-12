Collecting samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – In the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 12, Vietnam recorded two more cases of COVID-19, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The new cases, in Bac Ninh province and Hanoi city, were detected while undergoing quarantine, the committee said. This brings the national count to 2,142, with 1,248 cases of domestic infection, and the new cases found since January 27 to 555.



The total number of recoveries is 1,531, and the death toll stays at 35.



Among those still under treatment, 39 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and nine thrice.



There are 129,098 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas now under quarantine./.