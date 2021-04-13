Vietnam records two more imported COVID-19 cases
Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 12, who were put under quarantine after their arrival in Ho Chi Minh City.
An officer of Military Hospital 121 gets a vaccine shot (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 12, who were put under quarantine after their arrival in Ho Chi Minh City.
The two patients are currently quarantined and treated at Cu Chi COVID-19 treatment hospital.
So far, Vietnam has reported 2,707 positive cases, while the death toll related to the disease remained at 35.
As of April 13 morning, 2,445 patients had given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Among patients under treatment, 16 tested negative to the virus once, 18 others twice and 18 thrice.
At present, as many as 36,234 people nationwide are under quarantine, including 519 in hospitals, 120,409 at concentrated facilities and 15,306 at home.
Also according to the Health Ministry, additional 831 people were vaccinated on April 12, including 247 in Quang Ninh, 75 in Hai Phong, 311 in Bac Ninh and 198 in HCM City.
The same day, 311 people in Bac Ninh received vaccinations in the second stage.
Nine out of 19 cities and provinces have to date finished the first vaccination stage, including Tay Ninh, Long An, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Gia Lai, Hoa Binh, Ha Giang and Bac Ninh.
As of 4pm on April 12, 59,259 medical staff involved in pandemic combat and members of the steering committees on pandemic prevention and control in 19 cities and provinces were vaccinated./.