At a charity market run by the VRC (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) on May 26 issued a call for donations to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic from now until July 30.

As the pandemic is developing complicatedly in Vietnam as well as the world, in order to support poor and disadvantaged people infected with COVID-19, poor people and workers in quarantined and locked down areas, and people returning home without a job, the VRC Central Committee calls on VRC chapters at all levels nationwide to encourage officials, members, volunteers and youth to help the affected people.



Specifically, the chapters will call on their officials, members and volunteers to disseminate information on the pandemic situation and persuade people to seriously take COVID-19 prevention and control measures.



For provinces and cities severely affected by the pandemic, they will actively update the numbers of cases and deaths, affected areas, damage and people's needs; implement emergency relief activities; and maintain voluntary blood donation activities in a flexible form.



On May 26, Vietnam documented 235 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of domestic infections to 4,597, including 3,027 since April 27./.