Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau: nine sailors on Chinese vessel saved in suspected food poisoning Nine critical ill sailors in a suspected food poisoning case on a Chinese vessel have been saved after being taken to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, said a local health official.

Society NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing establishment of new town in Binh Phuoc National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony on October 1 in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc to announce the establishment of Chon Thanh town in the province.

Society Thai Room established at Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam The Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) on September 30 co-organised a ceremony to inaugurate the Thai Room at the academy's campus.

Society Former deputy health minister has sentence reduced Former Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong has had his sentence reduced to three years from four years for showing “lack of responsibility causing serious consequences” over the trading of counterfeit medicine labelled as Health 2000 Canada.