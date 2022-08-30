Vietnam Red Cross Society hailed for spreading nation’s humane values
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) presents a third-class Labour Order to the Humanitarian TV Centre. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the Vietnam Red Cross Society of (VRC)’s strong performance in connecting kind hearts to multiply acts of kindness, spreading the humane values of the country’s society and regime.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the VRC's 11th National Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure on August 30, the State leader noted that with total fund of over 23 trillion VND (982.15 million USD) reserved for humanitarian activities, 2.36 times higher than the figure in the previous tenure, the VRC has affirmed its role as a key social organisation for charity activities of the country.
He thanked agencies, organisations, businesses, and donors at home and abroad, as well as organisations belonging to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement for providing resources and joining hands with the VRC, enabling it to effectively carry out humanitarian activities over the years.
Highlighting difficulties that the country has faced due to climate change, natural disasters and pandemics, the President stressed the need for the VRC to continue to renovate itself to better meet the humanitarian requirements in the new situation.
He showed support for major orientations of the VRC for the next five years, reminding the organisation to continue to adhere to the Party and State's policies and laws regarding humanitarian activities, enhancing its operational efficiency, spreading humanitarian values in the society, and helping to build morality and lifestyle in the spirit of humanity and compassion.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the congress (Photo: VNA)The President also asked the VRC to focus on enhancing the qualifications of its personnel, ensuring the transparency in its activities, and strengthening international cooperation to show Vietnam’s high sense of responsibility in humanitarian activities in the region and the world.
During the VRC's 11th National Congress, delegates elected a 111-strong Central Executive Committee, which then elected a 30-member Standing Committee at its first meeting. Bui Thi Hoa, President of the VRC in the 10th tenure was re-elected as the VRC President for the 11th tenure.
At the congress, President Phuc was honoured as the Honorary President of the VRC in the 11th tenure.
On the occasion, President Phuc presented a third-class Labour Order to the Humanitarian TV Centre run by the VRC for its outstanding achievements in the 2017-2021 period, contributing to the cause of national construction and defence./.