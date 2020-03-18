Society Vietnam Airlines suspends flights to Russia, Taiwan National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on March 18 that it will suspend flights between Vietnam and Russia, Taiwan (China) from March 19 until further notice from authorities, amid the worsening COVID-19 epidemic.

Society International media hail Vietnam’s response to COVID-19 India’s website scoopwhoop.com published an article on March 17 hailing Vietnam as one of the most successful stories in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia, besides Singapore.

Society Dong Nai suggests expanding HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway The People Committee of Dong Nai province has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc consider investment to expand the Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway to ease traffic congestion.

Society Deputy PM affirms all-people strength against COVID-19 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, affirmed the power of all the people throughout the country against the COVID-19 the pandemic during a meeting in Hanoi on March 18.