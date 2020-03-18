Vietnam Red Cross Society supports drought-affected people
The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee on March 18 launched a campaign to support people seriously affected by droughts and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta – the “rice bowl” of Vietnam.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Earlier, the VRC coordinated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to carry out emergency relief activities for locals in 12 communes of Ben Tre, Bac Lieu and Tra Vinh provinces with total expenses of over 2.5 billion VND (107,316 USD).
By the end of this April, 24,000 poor and nearly-poor households in the delta will be provided with clean water.
To support people in the drought-hit region, organisations and individuals could transfer money to the VRC’s accounts 124 02 02 005 348 (for VND), 124 02 02 018198 (for USD), and 124 02 02 006862 (for EUR) at the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank)’s Hoang Mai branch at 127 Lo Duc street, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi.
They can also send donation to the VRC’s address 82 Nguyen Du, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi or call 024 3942 2201 or 08 3839 1271 for further information.
At the launching ceremony, the VRC also called upon people to join the country’s efforts in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
The VRC handed over 3,000 face masks and 100 boxes of noodle to northern Quang Ninh, Lao Cai, Bac Giang and Ninh Binh provinces, each.
By March 18 afternoon, Vietnam confirmed a total of 68 cases of COVID-19, of which 16 had been cured and discharged from hospital./.